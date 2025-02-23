Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 170,525 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Sprout Social worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000.

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

