Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,245 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.