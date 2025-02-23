Principal Securities Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Align Technology by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

ALGN stock opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

