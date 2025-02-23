Principal Securities Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,186.92. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.