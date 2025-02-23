Principal Securities Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

NYSE FIX opened at $362.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.84 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

