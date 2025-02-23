Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after buying an additional 2,898,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 191.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after purchasing an additional 474,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,105,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

