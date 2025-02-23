Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.64 ($0.06). Approximately 485,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 183,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).

Proteome Sciences Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

