Q1 Earnings Forecast for LOPE Issued By Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.64. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 138.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,085.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 134.3% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

