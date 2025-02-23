Q1 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,124,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,917,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

