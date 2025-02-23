Q1 EPS Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Lowered by Analyst

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

ITW opened at $264.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.