Q1 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Cut by Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $107.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,856,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at $181,397,275.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

