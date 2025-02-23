Q1 EPS Estimates for NOG Decreased by Capital One Financial

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $21,691,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,096,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 294,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 940,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 275,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.