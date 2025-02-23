Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.79.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

