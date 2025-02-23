Q2 Earnings Estimate for Lantheus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.23 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after buying an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,280,000 after buying an additional 123,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

