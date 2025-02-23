Q2 EPS Estimate for General Dynamics Lowered by Analyst

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.53.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,416,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

