Q2 EPS Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by Analyst

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after buying an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 961,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.