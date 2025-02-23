Q2 EPS Forecast for Foraco International Reduced by Analyst

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Foraco International Stock Performance

Foraco International stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. Foraco International has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Featured Stories

