Q3 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 184,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

