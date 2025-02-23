R Squared Ltd Takes $286,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 810.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,584,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,766,670,000 after buying an additional 34,346,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

