Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.91) per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
