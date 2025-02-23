Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.91) per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

