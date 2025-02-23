Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TFPM Earnings

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.80 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

