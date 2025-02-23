Raymond James Issues Negative Outlook for OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
