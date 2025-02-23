Raymond James Upgrades Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) to “Strong-Buy”

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

PIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.59. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$13.85.

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$28,808.52. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

