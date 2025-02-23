RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 13.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.91. 1,440,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,137,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 310,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

