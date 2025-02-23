Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DIR Q3 Earnings

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

