Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IRDM Q1 Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

