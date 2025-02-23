Reviewing KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KDDI pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Edenred, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00 Edenred 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Edenred”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $39.86 billion 1.77 $4.40 billion $1.01 15.92 Edenred $3.09 billion 2.55 $288.95 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 10.71% 10.87% 4.03% Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

KDDI has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Edenred on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services. The company also offers mobility solutions comprising Ticket Log for light vehicle fleet management; Ticket Fleet Pro and Ticket Cargo for truck fleet management; Ticket Car for employees to pay for fuel and other business travel expenses; UTA Edenred for paying tolls, optimize routes, pay for roadside assistance and truck servicing, and for VAT reimbursement; fuel cards; and refund services for VAT and excise duties. In addition, it provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment, invoice processing automation, and salary card solutions. Edenred SE was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

