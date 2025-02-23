Reviewing OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) and CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and CARGO Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A CARGO Therapeutics N/A -38.16% -33.94%

Risk and Volatility

OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARGO Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OKYO Pharma and CARGO Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OKYO Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 527.80%. CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.88%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and CARGO Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million ($4.26) -0.88

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats CARGO Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

