Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 278 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shake Shack were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.