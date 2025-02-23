Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 4.11.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

