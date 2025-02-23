Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

