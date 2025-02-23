Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Radian Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

