Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,153 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

