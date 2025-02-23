Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,431 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.