RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $29.25. RingCentral shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 694,611 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock valued at $542,958. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

