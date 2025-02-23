Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,082 ($64.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509 ($56.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,854 ($73.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,871.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,911.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

