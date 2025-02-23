Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $12.71. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 24,915,746 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.7 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,788 shares of company stock worth $5,024,431 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,944,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
