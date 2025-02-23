Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,431. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
