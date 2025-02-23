Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Benchmark began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,500. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,431 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

