RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,205.05. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

