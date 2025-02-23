Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

