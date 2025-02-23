Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for Cinemark Q1 Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,040,000.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.