Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for ENLT Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,129 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 372,403 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

