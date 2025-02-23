Roth Capital Predicts Higher Earnings for The Hackett Group

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

HCKT opened at $30.18 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 150,962 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 136,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

