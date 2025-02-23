Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.