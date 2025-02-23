Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector perform Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.06) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.82) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.31).
In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($472.90). Insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $112,325 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
