Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.