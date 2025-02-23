Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Rupert Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
