Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.60, but opened at $62.50. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 362,389 shares.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at $177,031.08. This trade represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.