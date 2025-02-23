Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $25.36. Ryerson shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 68,631 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryerson by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 159.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.04 million, a P/E ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

