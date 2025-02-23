Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $408.99 and last traded at $405.29. Approximately 160,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 362,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.90.

Get Saia alerts:

Specifically, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Saia Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.